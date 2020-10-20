Jeff Bridges: Oscar-winning US actor reveals he has lymphoma
- Published
Oscar-winning American actor Jeff Bridges has revealed he has lymphoma but says his "prognosis is good".
In a tweet echoing his "Dude" character in The Big Lebowski, Bridges said he was starting treatment, acknowledging it was a "serious disease".
Lymphoma is a form of cancer that affects the lymph system, which is part of the body's germ-fighting network.
Bridges, 70, won Academy Award for Best Actor in 2010 for playing an alcoholic singer in the film Crazy Heart.
As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light.— Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020
I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.
I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.
He is also known for his roles in The Last Picture Show, The Contender and Starman, as well as cult film The Big Lebowski in 1998, where he plays The Dude, a Los Angeles slacker.
In a BBC interview in 2016, Bridges said: "I really try my best not to do movies. I try not to act because I have so many other things I like to do, like playing guitar. Once you commit you are busy so I really try not to engage."
Related Topics
- Published
- 27 February 2017