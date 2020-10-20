BBC News

Jeff Bridges: Oscar-winning US actor reveals he has lymphoma

Published
image copyrightEPA
image captionJeff Bridges told his fans he would keep them posted

Oscar-winning American actor Jeff Bridges has revealed he has lymphoma but says his "prognosis is good".

In a tweet echoing his "Dude" character in The Big Lebowski, Bridges said he was starting treatment, acknowledging it was a "serious disease".

Lymphoma is a form of cancer that affects the lymph system, which is part of the body's germ-fighting network.

Bridges, 70, won Academy Award for Best Actor in 2010 for playing an alcoholic singer in the film Crazy Heart.

He is also known for his roles in The Last Picture Show, The Contender and Starman, as well as cult film The Big Lebowski in 1998, where he plays The Dude, a Los Angeles slacker.

In a BBC interview in 2016, Bridges said: "I really try my best not to do movies. I try not to act because I have so many other things I like to do, like playing guitar. Once you commit you are busy so I really try not to engage."

media captionJeff Bridges is saved from embarrassment by wife on the red carpet in 2017

Related Topics

  • Cancer
  • United States

More on this story

  • Oscars 2017: Jeff Bridges is saved from embarrassment by wife on the red carpet

    Published
    27 February 2017

  • Jeff Bridges performs at Carolinafest festival

    Published
    4 September 2012

  • Jeff Bridges on the Coen brothers remake of True Grit

    Published
    4 January 2011