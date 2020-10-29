BBC News

Scarlett Johansson marries Colin Jost in 'intimate' ceremony

Published
image copyrightReuters
image captionScarlett Johansson and Colin Jost started dating in 2017

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has married her fiancé Colin Jost in a low-key ceremony, it has been announced.

The wedding took place at the weekend, said by Meals on Wheels, a US-based charity for elderly people.

The charity said Johannson and Jost support their work with vulnerable people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ceremony was "intimate... with their immediate family and love ones, following Covid-19 safety precautions", Meals on Wheels wrote on Instagram.

"Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time," the post added, before asking fans to donate to the charity.

A representative for Johansson confirmed the news.

According to entertainment website TMZ, the couple were married in Palisades, New York.

Johansson started dating Jost, a writer and comedian on the sketch show Saturday Night Live, in 2017, after she made a guest appearance on the show's season finale.

The couple announced their engagement in May 2019.

Johansson is one of the highest-paid actresses in the world - thanks largely to her recurring role as the Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

