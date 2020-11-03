US election 2020: Three election headlines you could wake up to

Having reported on this president's effort to buy Greenland, and when the Danes refused to sell to the former property developer, watched as the president cancelled a state visit in revenge; having learnt that he paid off a porn star just before the last election; having been in Helsinki and listened to him saying he preferred to believe Russian President Vladimir Putin who was standing next to him than he did his intelligence agencies; having seen him investigated, impeached and then cleared; having watched him drive past me outside the Walter Reed Hospital when he was infectious with coronavirus; having been called "another beauty", just for saying I was from the BBC, I really have come to realise that anything can happen, and frequently does.