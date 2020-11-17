Boy Scouts of America: Almost 100,000 make sexual abuse compensation claims
Almost 100,000 alleged victims of sexual abuse within the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) have come forward to claim compensation from the group.
A lawyer for the alleged victims called it the biggest sexual abuse scandal in the history of the United States.
Abuse within the youth organisation came to light in 2012, when the Los Angeles Times published internal files revealing decades of abuse.
The claims were filed ahead of a deadline on Monday evening.
Negotiations will now begin between the alleged victims, the BSA and their insurers.
The BSA has a considerable membership - more than two million youth participants ranging in age from five to 21, but this is about half what it was in the 1970s, a decline that tracks mounting scrutiny surrounding the organisation.
It filed for bankruptcy protection in February in a move that the group said would allow it to build a compensation fund for sex abuse victims.
"It's by far the largest sexual abuse scandal in the US," attorney Paul Moses told the AFP news agency.
In terms of current reported numbers, it dwarfs similar complaints made against the Catholic Church in the country.
"Scouting has long offered a 'perfect petri dish' for paedophiles," Mr Moses added. "Boys have taken an oath of loyalty, they are away from their parents, in the wilderness."
The organisation said in a statement it was "devastated" by the number of lives impacted by the abuse. It said it had been "moved by the bravery" of those who had come forward.
"We intentionally developed an open, accessible process to reach survivors and help them take an essential step toward receiving compensation. The response we have seen from survivors has been gut wrenching. We are deeply sorry," the BSA added.
Around 5,000 "perversion files" were uncovered in 2012, detailing allegations against the group's leadership, including scout masters and troop leaders.
Most incidents were not reported to police, and the BSA tasked themselves with removing those accused.
In 2010, Mr Moses won $20 million (£15 million) for a former boy scout abused by his leader.