Obama memoir: What he really thought of Putin and other leaders

The former French president was "all emotional outbursts and overblown rhetoric" and like "a figure out of a Toulouse-Lautrec painting", according to Mr Obama. "Conversations with Sarkozy were by turns amusing and exasperating, his hands in perpetual motion, his chest thrust out like a bantam cock's, his personal translator... always beside him to frantically mirror his every gesture and intonation as the conversation swooped from flattery to bluster to genuine insight, never straying from his primary, barely disguised interest, which was to be at the centre of the action and take credit for whatever it was that might be worth taking credit for."