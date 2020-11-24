Coronavirus: Millions travel for Thanksgiving despite warnings
- Published
Millions of Americans are already travelling home to celebrate Thanksgiving, despite warnings from health officials amid a significant wave of coronavirus cases and deaths.
Thanksgiving, traditionally a large family get-together that rivals Christmas in size, is on Thursday.
Three million people are reported to have already travelled through US airports from Friday to Sunday.
But the number is around half the usual figure for Thanksgiving travel.
Dr Anthony Fauci, the country's top infectious diseases expert, told CBS News that people in airports "are going to get us into even more trouble than we're in right now".
The number of people flying in the US is the highest since mid-March, when the virus started to spread rapidly in the country.
Cleavon Gilman, an emergency doctor in Arizona, tweeted: "Our pleas for help have fallen on selfish deaf ears."
I'm an ER doctor in Arizona and our hospitals are being overwhelmed with COVID19. 7.4 million people & only 174 ICU beds left with healthcare workers calling out sick. Our pleas for help have fallen on selfish deaf ears - this is Phoenix airport @dougduceypic.twitter.com/7iLbngxHNp— Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) November 21, 2020
On Monday, the US - the worst-hit country in the world - recorded a further 150,000 cases of coronavirus, according to the Covid Tracking Project.
The number of people admitted to hospital with the virus has increased by nearly 50% in the past two weeks, while more than 257,000 have now died of Covid-19 nationwide.
Elsewhere in the US:
- There are concerns in Los Angeles that some hospitals could run out of beds as the pressure of patients infected with Covid-19 becomes too much
- Texas Senator Ted Cruz has caused controversy by tweeting an illustration of a turkey with the words "come and take it", with the Republican adding: "Wait till they find out we won't give up Christmas either". This comes as huge queues have formed at food banks, and morgues in the state become overwhelmed with bodies
- A large Pentecostal church in California ignored public health orders on Sunday by staging packed indoor services with conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Very few wore masks at the event