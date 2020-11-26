BBC News

Thanksgiving: Millions celebrate in shadow of coronavirus

image captionThe popular Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City was held without spectators this year

Americans have been holding subdued celebrations for Thanksgiving, as the country grapples with its coronavirus epidemic - one of the world's worst.

Some traditions have continued, like the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, which was closed to spectators.

Many have also travelled home to celebrate the holiday, despite warnings from health officials. Three million people are reported to have travelled through US airports from Friday to Sunday.

But the number is around half the usual figure for Thanksgiving travel, and many people have opted out of seeing friends and family for the holiday.

Thanksgiving, which sees Americans gather with their families for festivities on a scale rivalling Christmas, falls on the final Thursday of November. This year is the holiday's 400th anniversary.

image captionThe parade in New York, a spectacle of giant character balloons, was scaled back significantly
image captionThose who ignored official warnings and came to see the procession were stopped by police barriers
image captionIn Washington DC, volunteers distributed free meals to those in need
image caption...and California's popular Yosemite National Park was left virtually empty during the festivities

