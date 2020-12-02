Pat Patterson, first openly gay professional wrestler, dies aged 79
Canadian professional wrestling star Pat Patterson, the first openly gay performer in the industry, has died at the age of 79, officials say.
Patterson, who created the original format for the popular Royal Rumble event, "left an indelible mark" on wrestling, the WWE said in a statement.
Wrestling stars including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena have paid tribute to a man who "helped so many".
The cause of Patterson's death has not yet been disclosed.
His career in the industry, not just in the ring but as a commentator and a trainer for younger potential stars behind the scenes, spanned six decades.
"Patterson was synonymous with making history," the WWE said on its official website on Wednesday. "His name will forever be revered in WWE lore."
Following the news, Johnson - arguably one of professional wrestling's biggest stars - described Patterson as a "father figure" in an Instagram post.
Cena tweeted that "Patterson lived life as it should be lived, with passion, love and purpose" and that "he will live on in my life always".
Chris Jericho, who won the WWE world championship on six occasions and became the body's first "undisputed champion", said Patterson "taught me 90% of what I know" about preparing for wrestling matches.
#PatPatterson was the #Yoda to my Luke. He taught me 90% of what I know about putting together a wrestling match. He was a confidant, a mentor, a collaborator, a comedian, a singer and most importantly... a friend. I love you Pat...this hockey puck is gonna miss you. pic.twitter.com/FnqzSZD8pH— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) December 2, 2020
WWE referee Charles Robinson said Patterson was "a hero to many". "One of the greatest minds in the business and just an all around great guy. I will miss him and his karaoke! RIP my friend," he tweeted.
Patterson began his career in Canada in 1958.
In his 2016 autobiography Accepted, Patterson wrote about how he was thrown out of his house in Montreal at the age of 17 after telling his parents he was in love with another man.
He moved to the San Francisco Bay area, where he worked for nearly two decades.
He then joined the WWE, and was said by the company to have made an "immediate impact", becoming the first Intercontinental Champion in September 1979.
His most memorable rivalry - and a highlight of his wrestling career - was his ongoing battle with Sgt Slaughter, the WWE said.
Around the time he hung up his boots in 1984, he began commentating for the industry and in 1988 he created the Royal Rumble Match, described by the WWE as "one of the ring's most ground-breaking ideas".
He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996.