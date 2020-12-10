Coronavirus: Trump hosts Hanukkah events as Covid-19 deaths soar
US President Donald Trump has hosted two Hanukkah events at the White House, defying Covid advice again.
Wednesday's gatherings occurred on the day 3,053 died, according to a tally by the Covid Tracking Project - a new daily record in the country.
Video on social media shows Mr Trump at one of the parties with the sound of one person coughing in the background.
The president has consistently ignored official advice, despite contracting Covid-19 himself.
According to the Times of Israel, more than 100 people attended each of the events, which were held to mark the Jewish holiday.
Among those in attendance was White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who tested positive for coronavirus last month. Images on social media show him at one event without a face covering, shaking hands with other maskless guests.
Mr Trump's Hanukkah parties were among the 25 indoor events planned at the White House over the holiday season.
He has previously defended the events, saying many guests have worn masks "and I think that's a good thing".
In October, Mr Trump made a theatrical return to the White House after spending three days in hospital with coronavirus - removing his mask in front of reporters despite still being contagious.
Several senior aides and Republican officials also fell ill with coronavirus after the president hosted an event in the White House to announce his nomination of conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court.