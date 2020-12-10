TV Host Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for Covid-19
US chat show host Ellen DeGeneres has announced that she tested positive for Covid-19. "Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now," she posted online.
Her daytime programme - the Ellen DeGeneres Show - will pause production until January, according to a statement from her producers.
The show returned in September amid allegations of misconduct by senior staff. Three top producers were fired.
DeGeneres, 62, herself apologised on air, pledging "necessary changes".
On Thursday, DeGeneres wrote that she was following the government's Covid guidelines, and had notified those with whom she had been in close contact.
"I'll see you all again after the holidays," she wrote. "Please stay healthy and safe."
Her last guest, who appeared in-person with her on Wednesday, was Hamilton musical actor Leslie Odom Jr.