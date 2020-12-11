BBC News

Harrison Ford returns as Indiana Jones for fifth and final episode

Published
image copyrightParamount Pictures
image captionHarrison Ford first played Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark, in 1981

US actor Harrison Ford is to reprise his role as adventurer Indiana Jones in the Disney movie franchise.

The film, to be directed by James Mangold, is to be the 78-year-old actor's fifth and final instalment as Indy.

Disney made the announcement in a virtual presentation to investors where it also unveiled plans for Star Wars series spin-offs and Marvel series.

The film is due for release in July 2022.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

In a 2013 interview, Harrison Ford said it was "perfectly appropriate" for him to return as the adventurer.

"We've seen the character develop and grow over a period of time and it's perfectly appropriate and OK for him to come back again with a great movie around him," he said at the time, stressing that Indiana Jones did not have to be so action-oriented.

"To me, what was interesting about the character was that he prevailed, that he had courage, that he had wit, that he had intelligence, that he was frightened and that he still managed to survive. That I can do."

media captionHarrison Ford on returning as characters Han Solo and Indiana Jones

Film producer Frank Marshall recently told Den of Geek he had no intention of replacing the actor in his iconic role.

"We are working on the script," he said. "There will only be one Indiana Jones, and that's Harrison Ford."

The actor first appeared in Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), followed in 1984 by Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, then Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade in 1989, and in the fourth instalment, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, in 2008.

The fifth instalment has long been in the making, with several screenwriters coming and going, and was further slowed down by the outbreak of the global Covid pandemic.

At the Disney Investor Day announcement, the company also said it had plans for 10 Star Wars series spinoffs and 10 Marvel series to launch on Disney+. Also to debut directly on the subscription streaming service would be 15 live-action, Pixar and animated series, and 15 live-action, Pixar and animated movies, it said.

Disney+ subscribers worldwide had reached 86.8 million, exceeding most forecasts when it was launched in November last year, it added.

Related Topics

  • Disney

More on this story

  • Sean Connery: Harrison Ford pays tribute to 'dear friend'

    Published
    3 November

  • Harrison Ford investigated over LA runway incident

    Published
    30 April

  • Harrison Ford: The ups and downs of his long flying career

    Published
    1 May

  • Disney confirms lots more Star Wars, Marvel and Avatar films are coming

    Published
    8 May 2019

  • Harrison Ford on returning as characters Han Solo and Indiana Jones

    Published
    22 March 2016

  • Indiana Jones: Harrison Ford to appear in fifth film

    Published
    15 March 2016

  • Harrison Ford returns to Blade Runner sequel

    Published
    27 February 2015

  • Harrison Ford: Indiana Jones 5 perfectly appropriate

    Published
    7 August 2013