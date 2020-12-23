Trump pardons two convicted by Russia investigation
- Published
Donald Trump has issued pardons to 15 people including two figures convicted of lying to the FBI during an inquiry into the US president's campaign.
Ex-campaign aide George Papadopoulos and attorney Alex van der Zwaan are among those who received the presidential clemency.
Mr Trump also pardoned two ex-congressmen and four security guards involved in a 2007 massacre in Iraq.
He is expected to issue more pardons before leaving office next month.
It is common for outgoing presidents to use their right to issue pardons, which wipe out convictions.
George Papadopoulos and Alex van der Zwaan both served brief jail sentences.
Papadopoulos pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about the timing of meetings with alleged go-betweens for Russia during the run-up to the 2016 election.
He was the first former Trump aide to be arrested in the Russia investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
He falsely claimed that he had met with two individuals with Russian connections prior to working with Donald Trump's campaign but had in fact met with them after joining.
On Twitter, he thanks President Trump and said the pardon meant "the world to me and my family".
Thank you, Mr. President!!! This means the world to me and my family!— George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) December 23, 2020
Van der Zwaan also admitted making false statements during the Mueller investigation.
Mr Trump has repeatedly dismissed the Mueller investigation as "a hoax".