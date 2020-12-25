Nashville hit by deliberate explosion, police in Tennessee say
A blast which shook the US city of Nashville, Tennessee early on Christmas morning is believed to be deliberate and linked to a vehicle, police say.
Three people were taken to hospital, the fire department said, but none of them are thought to be critically hurt.
Smoke was seen rising above the city centre after the explosion at about 06:30 (00:30 GMT) on Friday.
The FBI and investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are at the scene.
No cause has yet been identified.