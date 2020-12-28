BBC News

Covid: Trump signs relief and spending package into law

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
media captionTrump asked Congress to amend the Covid aid bill earlier this week

US President Donald Trump has signed into law a coronavirus relief and spending package bill, averting a partial government shutdown.

Mr Trump had initially refused to sign the bill, saying he wanted to give people bigger one-off payments.

The delay meant that millions of Americans temporarily lost unemployment benefits.

The relief package worth $900bn (£665bn) was approved by Congress after months of negotiation.

It is part of a $2.3tn spending package that includes $1.4tn for normal federal government spending.

Had Mr Trump not signed the bill into law by midnight on Monday, a partial government shutdown would have begun unless legislators passed a stopgap bill.

About 14 million Americans would have been affected by a lapse in unemployment benefit payments and new stimulus cheques. Unemployment benefits will now be restored.

  • Hunger spikes, demand rises for US food banks
  • Unemployed in the US: 'I don’t know what to do'
  • Counting down the days to losing a home

Mr Trump had been under pressure from both sides of Congress to sign the package into law.

Republican Senator Pat Toomey said the president risked being remembered for "chaos, misery and erratic behaviour".

US President-elect Joe Biden warned of "devastating consequences" if Mr Trump continued to delay signing.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThe economic effect of the pandemic has left millions of Americans reliant on food aid and other assistance

In a strongly worded statement published on the transition website on Saturday, Mr Biden described Mr Trump's refusal to sign the bill as an "abdication of responsibility".

"It is the day after Christmas, and millions of families don't know if they'll be able to make ends meet because of President Donald Trump's refusal to sign an economic relief bill approved by Congress with an overwhelming and bipartisan majority," Mr Biden said.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Covid: Millions of Americans face unemployment benefits lapse

    Published
    2 days ago

  • Covid: US parties wrangle in Congress after Trump shuns stimulus bill

    Published
    3 days ago

  • Trump urges Congress to amend 'wasteful' coronavirus aid bill

    Published
    4 days ago

  • UN criticises Trump's pardons for Blackwater guards jailed over Iraq killings

    Published
    4 days ago

  • Big Tech: Between a rock and a hard place

    Published
    7 October