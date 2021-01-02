Boat carrying 20 people goes missing between Bahamas and Florida
- Published
The US Coast Guard says it has suspended its search for a boat that left the Bahamas but failed to arrive as planned in Florida.
Some 20 people were believed to be on board the blue and white 29ft (9m) Mako Cuddy Cabin vessel.
The boat set off from Bimini in the Bahamas on Monday and was due to arrive in Lake Worth, Florida, on Tuesday.
The search was suspended on Friday after rescue teams covered some 17,000 sq miles (44,030 sq km) over 84 hours.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the missing people," said Capt Stephen V Burdian of the US Coast Guard.
"I encourage anyone with information about the people aboard to contact us as soon as possible."