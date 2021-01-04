Devin Nunes: US Medal of Freedom goes to top Trump ally
- Published
US President Donald Trump has presented the Medal of Freedom to Devin Nunes, one of his most vocal defenders.
The White House applauded Mr Nunes for his defence of Mr Trump during investigations into the president, and praised his "unwavering resolve".
The award is the highest honour a US president can bestow on a civilian.
Golfer Tiger Woods, radio personality Rush Limbaugh and posthumously Elvis Presley are among those who have received the honour from Mr Trump.
As the top Republican on the powerful House Intelligence Committee, Mr Nunes repeatedly rebuked the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US election and - like the president - called it a "witch hunt".
Mr Nunes, a California Republican who has served in Congress since 2003, was widely criticised after he shared classified information about the Russia investigation with the president and the media before briefing his colleagues.
The Medal of Freedom was established in 1963 by President John F Kennedy and is typically awarded to those who have made "'meritorious contributions' to security, US national interests, to world peace... or other significant endeavours".
The distinction - which is not reserved for US citizens - has been bestowed in the past on public figures like Mother Teresa and former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
Incoming president Joe Biden received the award in 2017 - as vice president - and will become the first Medal of Freedom recipient to become president.
Mr Nunes is the 20th honouree of the Trump White House.