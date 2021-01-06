Biden blasts Trump supporters' 'siege' of Capitol
- Published
US President-elect Joe Biden has blasted the "insurrection" of pro-Trump rioters who stormed the US Capitol and demanded an end to their "siege".
The Democrat called on outgoing President Donald Trump to "step up" and repudiate the violence.
In a tweeted video, Mr Trump repeated debunked claims the vote was "stolen", but urged protesters to "go home".
A joint session of Congress confirming electoral college votes has been suspended and forced into recess.
Mr Biden said: "I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfil his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege.
"To storm the Capitol, to smash windows, to occupy offices on the floor of the United States Senate, rummaging through desks, on the House of Representatives, threatening the safety of duly elected officials.
"It's not protest; it's insurrection."
Mr Trump responded in a recorded video on Twitter, repeating his unproven claims of fraud in November's White House election.
"I know your pain. I know you're hurt," said the Republican president, who leaves office on 20 January.
"We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side.
"But you have to go home now. We have to have peace."
Twitter added a warning label to the tweet, citing the disputed claim of election fraud and "risk of violence".