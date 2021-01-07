Capitol riots: Americans ‘shocked’ and ‘disgusted’

I had actually thought about going down to the protests with a sign that said "Republicans Against Trump". My brother said, if I had done that, there would have been five deaths, not four, and he may have been right. I'm astounded by the stupidity of these people who show up without masks and who are being filmed. Quite a few of them are going to prison. It's a serious situation when you break past a police barricade and go into a building that's supposed to be secure.