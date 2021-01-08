Trump to snub Biden’s inauguration as Capitol riot fallout builds
- Published
US President Donald Trump has said he will not attend the inauguration of his successor, Joe Biden, on 20 January.
"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," the president tweeted.
Mr Trump is facing calls for his removal from office after five people died when a mob of his supporters invaded Congress.
The latest death is that of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
Wednesday's violence came hours after Mr Trump encouraged his supporters to fight against the election results as Congress was certifying Mr Biden's victory in the November vote.
Under pressure, Mr Trump finally released a recorded statement late on Thursday condemning the storming of the US Capitol as a "heinous attack".
How unusual is Trump's snub of the inauguration?
It is highly unusual but not unprecedented: the last president to skip the inauguration of his successor was Andrew Johnson, in 1869.
Mr Trump has now admitted defeat in the 3 November election and has promised a peaceful transfer of power. However, he has repeated baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.
Top congressional Democrats have urged Vice-President Mike Pence to begin a process of declaring Mr Trump unfit for office.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Mr Trump should be removed for "his incitement of insurrection".
"The President's dangerous and seditious acts necessitate his immediate removal from office," they said in a joint statement.
The duo called for Mr Trump to be ousted using the 25th Amendment, which allows the vice-president to step up if the president is unable to perform his duties owing to a mental or physical illness.
There is no sign that Mr Pence is prepared to do this.
If he does not, Mrs Pelosi and Mr Schumer say they will start impeachment proceedings.
However, time is tight, with just 12 days remaining in Mr Trump's presidential term.
On Friday, Mrs Pelosi said she had spoken to the top US military official, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to prevent Mr Trump from accessing US nuclear codes.
It wasn't until Thursday night, more than 24 hours after the US Capitol had been ransacked by his supporters, that Donald Trump released a recorded statement calling for "healing and reconciliation" in a wounded nation.
That was the very least that could be expected from a US president in a time of crises, and it probably will not be enough to silence calls for his removal, impeachment or resignation. Those demands have been coming from the political left, of course, but also from parts of the right - longtime critics, former allies and, remarkably, even the conservative editorial page of Rupert Murdoch's Wall Street Journal.
Ever since November's election, when Trump chose to attack the results rather than admit defeat, a reckoning was coming. The pressure, like a malfunctioning steam engine, was building toward a catastrophic ending.
On Thursday night, the president began trying to pick up the pieces.
Teleprompter Trump had spoken. In past crises, unscripted Trump has quickly returned, with words and actions that reveal his earlier comments were insincere.
With 12 days left in his presidency, the question is whether, or more likely when, that Trump will return - and what happens when he does.
Already, Trump has tweeted about the "giant voice" his supporters will continue to have. The question is whether Trump is writing a coda to his presidency or just clearing his throat.