Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account
US President Donald Trump has been permanently suspended from Twitter "due to the risk of further incitement of violence", the company says.
Twitter said the decision was made "after close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them".
Mr Trump had earlier been locked out of his account for 12 hours.
Twitter had said that it would ban Mr Trump "permanently" if he breached the platform's rules again.
It comes after Mr Trump tweeted several messages on Wednesday, calling the people who stormed the US Capitol "patriots".
Hundreds of his supporters entered the Capitol building as US Congress attempted to certify Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election. The ensuing violence led to the deaths of four civilians and a police officer.
The siege took place just hours after Trump addressed supporters and told them: "We will never give up; we will never concede."
On Thursday, Facebook said it had suspended Mr Trump "indefinitely". The popular gaming platform Twitch also placed an indefinite ban on the outgoing president's channel, which he has used for rally broadcasts.
Donald Trump loves being on Twitter, it's his primary way of getting his message out.
He likes the short format, he likes his ability to reach tens of millions of people at the click of a button - bypassing the media.
The fact that Twitter's decision was made 48 hours after the rioting at the Capitol on Wednesday shows that this was not an easy move for the social media giant.
The platform has benefited hugely from Mr Trump's participation, it has been the place to go to hear the latest from the most powerful man in the world.
But Twitter has acted for a number of reasons. It says it's because of the likelihood of him inciting violence in the future.
But it's also because his power is very quickly slipping away. He is now being treated like an ordinary member of the public.
And as mere mortal, repeatedly spreading disinformation, fake news and inciting violence will get you thrown off mainstream social media platforms.
The big question now is, can Trumpism survive without the backing of mainstream media? Or will it simply slip into the shadows of the internet?