Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman heralded as 'a hero'
- Published
A US Capitol police officer is being called a hero for singlehandedly steering a mob away from the Senate chambers during the deadly riots.
Footage of the officer, identified as Eugene Goodman, shows him just steps ahead of rioters as they chase him up a flight of stairs.
Mr Goodman is then seen glancing toward the Senate entrance before luring the men in the opposite direction.
Five people, including a police officer, died as a result of the riots.
The show of bravery from Mr Goodman, reportedly an Army veteran who spent time in Iraq, comes amid criticism of Capitol police for apparent security failures during the storming of the Capitol.
In the video shot by Huffington Post reporter Igor Bobic, Mr Goodman, who is black, is antagonised by the group of Trump supporters - who are all white men.
Officer Eugene Goodman stopped a mob of white rioters from entering the chambers of the United States Senate.— Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) January 10, 2021
At this perilous moment in our nation’s history, he was the one person standing between democracy and the rule of tyrants.
(Photo Credit: New York Times) pic.twitter.com/vTjvVp9SLe
The man at the front of the pack, wearing a QAnon t-shirt, has been identified as Doug Jensen of Iowa. He was later arrested by local police and the FBI for his role in the riots.
Footage shows Mr Jensen leading the mob that chased Mr Goodman up a flight of stairs - just a few feet away from the entrance to the Senate floor. As he is pursued, Mr Goodman shouts "second floor!" into his radio, seemingly alerting other officers of the group approaching the chamber.
After Mr Goodman glances toward the Senate chamber entrance, he shoves Mr Jensen - a move seemingly designed to draw attention onto himself, luring the mob away from the chambers and those hiding inside.
The officer has been celebrated by several members of Congress, with some calling for Mr Goodman to be awarded the Congressional medal of honour for his service.
"As Trump's fascist mob ransacked the US Capitol, this brave USCP officer kept murderous rioters away from the Senate chamber and saved the lives of those inside," wrote congressman Bill Pascal on Twitter.
"Last Wednesday, I was inside the Senate chamber when Officer Eugene Goodman led an angry mob away from it at great personal risk. His quick thinking and decisive action that day likely saved lives, and we owe him a debt of gratitude," wrote Senator Bob Casey on Monday.
Mr Goodman's standoff with the mob came just minutes before authorities were able to seal the chamber, according to reporting from the Washington Post.
Here’s the scary moment when protesters initially got into the building from the first floor and made their way outside Senate chamber. pic.twitter.com/CfVIBsgywK— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
Members of the 2,000-person Capitol police department are tasked with protecting the Capitol building and those inside of it. They are separate from DC police, who patrol the rest of the city.
The chief of the Capitol Police Steven Sund resigned last week following criticism over his force's response to the riots, including a public call from top Democrat Nancy Pelosi for Mr Sund to step down.
Acting US Attorney Michael Sherwin has said that the Justice Department will consider pursuing criminal charges against any Capitol police officers found to be complicit with the rioters.