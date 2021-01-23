Krystina Arielle: Star Wars supports High Republic host after racist abuse
The official Star Wars Twitter account has tweeted in support for Krystina Arielle, the host of the upcoming Star Wars: The High Republic Show, after she received online harassment.
Tweets by Arielle surfaced of her speaking about the role white people play in upholding racism.
She then started receiving racist abuse, and accusations of being racist.
But Star Wars tweeted in support of her, stating: "Our Star Wars community is one of hope and inclusivity".
Our Star Wars community is one of hope and inclusivity. We do not stand for bullying and racism. We support @KrystinaArielle.— Star Wars (@starwars) January 23, 2021
Ms Arielle was recently announced as the host of The High Republic Show, an upcoming web series about Star Wars: The High Republic, a new subseries of the Star Wars media franchise.
She came under attack after social media users resurfaced numerous old tweets, mostly from last year when protests where taking place around the world in support of Black Lives Matter.
In some of her past tweets, Arielle references white people while giving opinions on systemic racism. In one, she states: "Just a reminder that white women are just as complicit in upholding and enforcing white supremacy."
And I was in such a good mood.— Krystina Arielle 🦖 (@KrystinaArielle) June 5, 2020
White People: You do not get to absolve people of racism. You do not get to point out their “Growth” when they say black lives matter after treating us as if we don’t. You don’t get to accept apologies on our behalf. That shouldn’t need to be said
"The last 24 hours have been ... not the greatest," she tweeted on Saturday, along with screenshots of highly offensive, racist messages.
But many have spoken out in support of Arielle, while the hashtag #IStandWithKrystina started trending on Twitter.
Matthew Mercer, host of the Critical Role podcast, which has featured her, said: "There are few as bright, badass and altogether wonderful as [Krystina Arielle], and anyone who tries to step into her ring better know we're right there beside her."
#IStandWithKrystina protect Black creators.— Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) January 23, 2021
Krystina speaking out on white supremacy, white privilege, and the complicity of whiteness in America is not an easy or safe thing to do.
Black voices BELONG in Star Wars.
Protect Black voices #IStandWithKrystina https://t.co/J8ff8h0Rh6
This is not the first time someone involved in the Star Wars franchise has reported receiving racist abuse.
Actor John Boyega said his casting in The Force Awakens elicited a blatantly racist backlash from some fans.
"Nobody else had the uproar and death threats sent to their Instagram DMs and social media, saying, 'Black this and black that and you shouldn't be a Stormtrooper,'" he told British GQ last year.
"Nobody else had that experience. But yet people are surprised that I'm this way. That's my frustration."