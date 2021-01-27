Keystone XL: Why I fought for - or against - the pipeline

I started Bold in 2010 as an organisation that was going to focus on a bunch of issues and bridge the urban and rural divide in the state. But then about three months after we launched, I started getting phone calls from farmers and ranchers saying people were knocking at their doors, telling them if they don't give their land over to this pipeline company that they're going to use eminent domain (taking private land and converting it into public use) and not give them any money for their land.