Biden raises election meddling with Putin call in first phone call
US President Joe Biden has spoken to Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for his first time as president, warning him about 2020 election meddling.
The wide-ranging call on Tuesday afternoon also included a discussion about the ongoing opposition protests in Russia and the Start nuclear treaty.
It comes after criticism that former President Donald Trump was not forceful enough in his condemnation of Mr Putin.
US intelligence officials say Russia has been involved in several US hacks.
A readout of the call from the White House said that the two presidents also discussed the SolarWinds hack, reports that Russia placed bounties on US soldiers in Afghanistan, and the poisoning of Alexei Navalny.
"President Biden made clear that the United States will act firmly in defence of its national interests in response to actions by Russia that harm us or our allies," a US statement said.