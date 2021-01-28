Georgia nitrogen deaths: Leak kills six at Gainesville poultry plant
A leak of liquid nitrogen at a poultry plant in the US state of Georgia has killed six people.
Officials say at least nine others are being treated in hospital following Thursday's incident at the Prime Pak Foods plant in the city of Gainesville.
Several firefighters who were called to the scene are among those injured.
Georgia is a leading poultry-producing state and Gainesville is at the centre of the industry. Thousands of people work in the city's processing plants.
The cause of Thursday's leak is still being investigated.
Nitrogen is often used in refrigeration systems. Breathing the gas can be deadly, as it displaces oxygen in the lungs.