Marjorie Taylor Greene: Democrat to move to get away from controversial Republican

image captionMarjorie Taylor Greene, who was elected to Congress in November, is a staunch supporter of Donald Trump

A Democratic congresswoman says she is moving her office on Capitol Hill for safety reasons after being "berated" by a controversial Republican colleague.

Democrat Cori Bush said Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene targeted her in a Congressional office building.

Ms Bush accused Ms Greene, who has dismissed school shootings as "false flags", of coming up from behind her, "loud and unmasked".

Ms Greene has accused her Democratic colleague of lying.

The Republican said Ms Bush, who is black, was the leader of a Black Lives Matter "terrorist mob".

In a separate tweet, Ms Bush said: "I didn't move my office out of fear. I moved my office because I'm here to do a job for the people of St Louis [Missouri].

"What I cannot do is continue to look over my shoulder wondering if a white supremacist in Congress is conspiring against me and my team."

Who is Marjorie Taylor Greene?

Ms Greene is a controversial figure and staunch supporter of former US president Donald Trump.

She has suggested that Hillary Clinton was involved in a child mutilation and paedophilia ring, and claimed that several high-profile school shootings were staged.

Her social media accounts have "liked" comments calling for the murder of Democratic politicians.

She once said black people "are held slaves to the Democratic Party", and white males are the most repressed group in the US.

In a recently unearthed video recorded a few weeks after the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Greene followed gun-control activist David Hogg, a survivor of the attack, as he visited senators at the US Capitol, peppering him with questions about why he wanted to confiscate her firearms.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has been under pressure to take action against Ms Greene and has said he would have a "conversation" with her.

