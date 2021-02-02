Two FBI agents shot dead and three hurt during Florida raid
- Published
Two FBI agents have been killed and three others have been wounded during a shootout in Florida while serving an arrest warrant, according to the FBI.
The gunfire began around 06:00 local time (11:00GMT) in the city of Sunrise as agents were investigating a child abuse case, US officials say.
The suspect has also been killed. Asked how many bullets were fired, a police official replied: "Too many to count."
The gunfight took place at an upscale gated community north of Miami.
"A team of law enforcement officers were there to execute a federal court-ordered search warrant in furtherance of a violent crimes against children case," a statement from the FBI said.
The statement added that two of the agents had been transported to hospital and were in a stable condition. The deceased agents have not yet been named.