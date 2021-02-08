Super Bowl: Cardboard cut outs and Amanda Gorman steal the show
- Published
This year's Super Bowl was like no other, for obvious reasons.
Tom Brady steered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a comfortable 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, but many of the night's talking points were off the pitch.
Canadian R&B star The Weeknd was largely forced to perform his half-time show from the stands due to coronavirus protocols.
And while the stadium looked filled, it was due to 30,000 cardboard cut-outs.
Here we take a look at some of the standout moments from a Super Bowl taking place in the middle of a pandemic.
Cardboard fans
At first glance, you may have thought the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, looked worryingly full, considering we're in the middle of a pandemic.
But there were only around 25,000 people in the 65,000 capacity stadium, which included 7,500 vaccinated health workers.
The numbers were made up by some 30,000 cardboard cut outs, including the likes of Ozzy Osbourne and Billie Eilish.
Brian McCarthy, a spokesperson for the NFL, tweeted that the cut outs were to provide physical distance between fans and vaccinated health care workers.
But despite the reduced numbers, many on social media were still unhappy.
With a crowd this big, the real winner this #SuperBowl is COVID.— Ahmed Ali (@MrAhmednurAli) February 7, 2021
Gorman steals the show - again
It's been quite a few weeks for Amanda Gorman.
The 22-year-old youth poet laureate, who captivated audiences around the world with her performance at Joe Biden's inauguration last month, opened the Super Bowl with a pre-recorded poem about key workers.
In her poem, Chorus of the Captains, she honoured educator Trimaine Davis, ICU nurse manager Suzie Dorner and veteran James Martin.
What a moment. @TheAmandaGorman #SBLV pic.twitter.com/v8VM9uhPww— NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2021
First female referee and coaches
The 55th Super Bowl was the first to be officiated by a woman.
Sarah Thomas, 47, became the first woman to referee full-time in the NFL in 2015.
This year was also the first time two women were coaching in the game.
Lori Locust, a defensive line assistant, and Maral Javadifar, an assistant strength and conditioning coach, are both on the staff of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Bruce Arians.
Working 5 to 9
The Super Bowl is perhaps the only event on earth that sparks interest in the ad breaks.
This year Dolly Parton reworked her classic hit 9 to 5 for Squarespace, the website builder.
Work #5to9 on your passion projects with the help of @squarespace! Tune in to the #SuperBowl this Sunday ❤️ https://t.co/46GGZlmM4b pic.twitter.com/m0SkzWARXu— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) February 2, 2021
"Cuz it's hustlin' time," Ms Parton sang in 5 to 9. "A whole new way to make a livin'."
But not everyone appreciated the "side hustle" celebration.
"You are advocating no down time, no family time, no recreation. Just work 5 to 9. It is disturbing and dystopian," one user tweeted at Squarespace.