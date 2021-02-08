Four Seasons Total Landscaping: Film to be made of famed press conference
The Four Seasons Total Landscaping press conference, a defining moment in last year's US election, is being made into a documentary.
The small Philadelphia business, not the hotel as first tweeted by then President Donald Trump, hosted his lawyer Rudy Giuliani on 8 November.
Mr Giuliani made unfounded electoral fraud claims, just as US media began calling the election for Joe Biden.
The film will explain how the business ended up hosting the event.
Many people have speculated that the location was booked mistakenly.
The film, titled Four Seasons Total Documentary, will contain interviews with the company's owner and its director of sales and will be "apolitical".
Director Christopher Stoudt said: "After such a hard year, everyone needed a moment to laugh. Little did we know it would come from a press conference that took place across the street from a crematorium (down the road from a sex shop)."
He will be joined by producers Glen Zipper and Sean Stuart, who both worked on Oscar-winning documentary Undefeated, which follows the struggles of a high-school football team.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film is expected to be completed next month but has not yet been picked up by a distributor.
At the time, the conference was ridiculed on social media. Mr Trump had tweeted that it would be going ahead at the Four Seasons Hotel before deleting his message and informing his followers that it would actually be taking place at the small business in suburban Philadelphia.
Four Seasons Total Landscaping ended up releasing a statement in which it said it was "honoured" to be asked to host the press conference and said it would have hosted "any presidential candidate's campaign at our business".
Just days after the press conference went viral on Twitter, the business started selling souvenirs with its name on including stickers and t-shirts.