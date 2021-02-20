US plane scatters engine debris over Denver homes
A Boeing jet has scattered debris over a residential area near Denver after one of its engines failed on take-off.
The Boeing 777, with 231 passengers and 10 crew on board, was able to return safely and land at Denver airport. No injuries were reported.
Police in the town of Broomfield posted pictures of what appears to be the front of an engine casing in the front garden of a home.
The United Airlines plane was bound for Honolulu.
Flight 328 suffered a failure in its right-hand engine, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.
Flight 328 @united engine caught fire. my parents are on this flight 🙃🙃 everyone’s okay though! pic.twitter.com/cBt82nIkqb— michaela🦋 (@michaelagiulia) February 20, 2021
Broomfield police urged residents not to touch or move the debris. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be carrying out an investigation.
Images posted online showed smoke trailing from the engine. One video apparently shot from inside the plane shows an engine on fire and stripped of its casing.
The incident happened shortly after 13:00 local time (20:00 GMT).