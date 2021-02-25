John Geddert: Ex-US Olympics coach found dead after sex assault charges Published 12 minutes ago

image copyright Getty Images image caption John Geddert coached the US women's gymnastics team for the 2012 Olympics

A former US Olympics gymnastics coach has killed himself hours after he was charged with sexual assault and human trafficking, officials say.

The office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel confirmed the death of John Geddert on Thursday afternoon.

In the morning, Ms Nessel had outlined 24 felony charges facing Geddert.

Geddert was head of the women's gymnastics team in 2012 and worked closely with team doctor Larry Nassar who abused hundreds of athletes.

Nassar was sentenced to up to 300 years in jail in 2018 for abusing more than 250 girls.

Geddert, 63, had owned the training facility in Michigan where Nassar had served as the gym's doctor. A number of gymnasts accused him of abusive behaviour when they testified during Nassar's trial.

He was expected to turn himself in on Thursday afternoon but did not appear, the attorney general's office said.

media caption Simone Biles hopes sharing abuse story will encourage others to speak out

"My office has been notified that the body of John Geddert was found late this afternoon after taking his own life," Ms Nessel later said in a statement.

"This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved."

What more do we know of the charges facing Geddert?

Earlier, Ms Nessel had announced 24 separate charges against Geddert that "focus around multiple acts of verbal, physical and sexual abuse perpetrated by the defendant against multiple young women".

Two of the counts involved the alleged sexual assault of a girl between the age of 13 and 16.

He faced 14 human trafficking charges for allegedly subjecting "his athletes to forced labor or services under extreme conditions that contributed to them suffering injuries and harm".

Geddert "neglected those injuries that were reported to him by the victims and used coercion, intimidation, threats and physical force to get them to perform to the standard he expected," the attorney general's statement said.

He was also accused of lying to investigators in 2016 during the probe into the allegations against Nassar.

What is the latest on the abuse scandal around US gymnastics?

USA Gymnastics president and chief executive Li Li Leung has said they "recognize how deeply we have broken the trust of our athletes and community, and are working hard to build that trust back".

But some, including the US's most decorated gymnast, Simone Biles, believe the organisation "has not taken full accountability for its actions" over the scandal.

Biles, 23, who was one of the gymnasts abused by Nassar, has called for an independent investigation.