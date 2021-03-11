Three reasons Biden’s Covid bill is a big deal

There has been nothing quite like the pandemic aid bill in recent American history. It's roughly the same size as the combined total of the three legislative efforts to address the impact of Covid-19 last year. It dwarfs the $831bn American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, passed to address the Great Recession in the early days of the Obama administration (thanks in no small part to then Vice-President Biden's lobbying efforts). It is well over half of the $3.5tn that the US government brought in as revenue in 2019.