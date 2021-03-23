George Floyd death: Chauvin trial jury selection finalised
- Published
A jury pool has been appointed in the case of the ex-Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd, an unarmed black man, last year.
A total of 15 jurors have been selected for Derek Chauvin's trial after weeks of proceedings involving both prosecutors and the defence team.
Mr Chauvin, 44, is accused of unintentional murder and manslaughter in the 25 May, 2020 death of Mr Floyd.
Arguments will begin on 29 March, with 14 of the jurors seated.
Jurors for the case, for which race has been at the centre, include three black men, one black woman, two white men, five white women and two multiracial women, according to the court.
Their identities will remain anonymous for their safety.
Mr Chauvin was the Minneapolis officer filmed kneeling on Mr Floyd's neck for over seven minutes in a video that sparked protests over racial inequalities worldwide.
He faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison for the second-degree murder and manslaughter charges. A third-degree murder charge, with a maximum penalty of 25 years, was also reinstated earlier this month.