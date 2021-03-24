US gun control: Biden calls for a ban on assault weapons Published 37 minutes ago

image copyright Reuters image caption Ten people were killed at a supermarket in Colorado on Monday

President Joe Biden has vowed to take "common-sense steps" to crack down on firearms following two mass shootings in the US in less than a week.

He renewed his call to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and urged Congress to pass bills that would end loopholes in background checks.

Mr Biden was speaking a day after 10 people were shot dead in a Colorado grocery store. Eight people were killed inside spas in Georgia last week.

But the president has an uphill task.

The right to bear arms is protected by the Second Amendment to the US constitution and is staunchly defended by many conservatives, including ex-president Donald Trump.

'Should not be a partisan issue'

"I don't need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common-sense steps that will save the lives in the future, and to urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act," Mr Biden said at the White House on Tuesday.

He pointed to the fact that, as a senator, he helped bring in a ban on assault weapons in 1994, which expired a decade later. "It brought down these mass killings. We should do it again," he said.

"This is not and should not be a partisan issue. This is an American issue. It will save lives. American lives. And we have to act," he said.

Mr Biden urged the Senate to approve two pieces of legislation passed by the House of Representatives, which are aimed at expanding and strengthening background checks on gun buyers.

But Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said that while they were "open to the discussion", Republicans in the chamber were not in favour of the two measures.

"One thing we do know for sure is that these shooters are invariably mentally incapacitated," he said. "This is a vexing problem that is extremely hard to identify in advance."

The US Senate is currently split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, with the vice-president holding the casting vote. However, because of Senate rules (known as the "filibuster"), in practice 60 votes are needed to get legislation through, so some Republican support is required.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters the president was "considering a range" of executive measures to tackle gun violence that would not need the approval of Congress. She did not specify what action he might take.

What is the latest on gun violence in the US?

The Colorado supermarket shooting was the seventh mass killing in the US so far this year, according to a database compiled by the Associated Press (AP), USA Today and Northeastern University. The database defines mass killings as four or more dead.

But while the database said there had been a lull during the pandemic last year,the Washington Post highlighted data from the Gun Violence Archive showing people were dying in shootings at a record rate.

Nearly 20,000 Americans died as a result of gun violence in 2020, more than other year in at least two decades, the data showed. Many of these shootings happened in homes and on city streets, and disproportionately affected communities of colour, the Washington Post said.

"There are many communities across this country that are dealing with ever-present gun violence that is just part of their daily experience," Mark Barden, of the gun violence prevention group Sandy Hook Promise, told the newspaper. "It doesn't get the support, the spotlight, the national attention. People don't understand that it's continuous and it's on the rise."

What happened in Colorado and Georgia?

Monday's shooting took place in a busy shopping plaza in Boulder, a north-central Colorado city.

A gunman entered the King Soopers market at about 14:30 local time (20:30 GMT) and began firing.

Ten people aged between 20 and 65 years old were killed, including police officer and father-of-seven Eric Talley.

Local police said they had arrested Ahmad Al Aliwi Al Issa, 21, from Arvada, Colorado, on suspicion of carrying out the shooting.

The attack came less than a week after eight people, including six Asian women, were killed in an attack on three massage parlours in Atlanta, Georgia.