Boulder shooting: Mental health hearing granted for suspect
The man suspected of shooting dead 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, has made his first appearance in court.
The presiding judge said Ahmad al-Aliwi Al Issa, 21, would remain held without bail as he granted a mental health hearing requested by a defence lawyer.
The Syrian-born US citizen is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murders. He did not enter a plea in court.
The victims of the attack on 22 March were aged between 20 and 65.
The attack ended when police arrested the lone suspect after exchanging gunfire. The police have not confirmed a motive.
The grocery store is located in a busy shopping plaza in Boulder, a north-central Colorado city about 30 miles (50km) away from the state capital of Denver.
It comes less than a week after a mass shooting that left eight dead, including six Asian women, at three spas in Atlanta.
Following the shooting, US President Joe Biden renewed his call for a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines as well as an end to loopholes in background checks.