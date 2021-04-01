Derek Chauvin trial: George Floyd's girlfriend tells of first kiss and addiction Published 35 minutes ago

image copyright Reuters image caption George Floyd's death sparked global protests

George Floyd's girlfriend has given emotional testimony, as the murder trial of former US police officer Derek Chauvin enters its fourth day.

Courteney Ross told the court of their first kiss, and their struggle with opioid addiction.

Ms Ross is the first person who personally knew Mr Floyd to testify.

White officer Mr Chauvin was filmed kneeling on the neck of African-American Mr Floyd for more than nine minutes last May.

It sparked global protests over policing and racism.

Mr Chauvin, 45, denies charges of murder and manslaughter.

Ms Ross told the court that she met Mr Floyd in 2017 in the lobby of a Salvation Army homeless shelter, where he worked as a security guard and she was waiting to see the father of her son. She said Mr Floyd asked if she would pray with him.

"It was so sweet and at the time I had lost a lot of faith in God," she said, adding that they kissed that night.

She said their first meeting was "one of my favourite stories to tell".

Ms Ross said they both suffered from chronic pain, and were addicted to opioids.

"Addiction, in my opinion, is a lifelong struggle," she said. "It's not something that comes and goes, it's something I'll deal with forever."

She did not specifically address whether Mr Floyd was using opioids on the day he died.

What else has happened at the trial so far?

In opening statements Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell told the jury that Mr Chauvin had "betrayed his badge" by kneeling on Mr Floyd's neck, and using "excessive and unreasonable force" to detain him.

Defence lawyers have indicated they will argue that 46-year-old Mr Floyd died of an overdose and poor health, and the force used was reasonable.

Bodycam footage played in court on Wednesday showed Mr Floyd pleading with officers during his arrest, saying: "I'm not a bad guy".

In separate footage from Mr Chauvin's body camera, he is confronted by a bystander about the arrest after Mr Floyd is taken away in an ambulance.

"We had to control this guy because he's a sizeable guy," Mr Chauvin told Charles McMillian, as he got back in his squad car. "It looks like he's probably on something."

Several witnesses have taken the stand in the opening days of the trial.

Darnella - the teenager whose film of Mr Floyd's death sparked global protests - said she "stays up apologising" to him for "not doing more".

Shop employee Christopher Martin told the court he briefly interacted with Mr Floyd as a customer inside Cup Foods shortly before his arrest.

He said Mr Floyd "appeared to be high" because he struggled to respond to a simple question, but he was lucid enough to able to hold a conversation. He described Mr Floyd as "friendly and approachable".

Mr Martin told the jury he had sold Mr Floyd a packet of cigarettes, and received a counterfeit note as payment. Mr Martin described knowing the bill was fake by its colour and texture, but added that Mr Floyd "didn't seem to know it was a fake note".

He said he had considered letting the shop deduct it from his wages instead of confronting Mr Floyd, but then decided to tell his manager. Another employee went on to call the police.

Mr Martin, who witnessed the arrest, said he felt "disbelief and guilt" because "if I'd have just not taken the bill, this could have been avoided".

Why is this case so important?

The video footage of Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd's neck last May was watched around the world.

It sparked mass demonstrations against racism and police brutality.

But despite the global outcry this is not an open and shut case. In the US, police are rarely convicted for deaths that occur while they are on duty, if they are charged at all.