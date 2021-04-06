George Floyd death: Seventh day of Chauvin murder trial begins
- Published
A Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) training officer has taken the stand on the seventh day of the trial of former officer Derek Chauvin.
Sergeant Ker Yang said Mr Chauvin's training in crisis intervention was designed for "practical" application in the field.
Mr Chauvin faces two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter in the death of George Floyd last May.
He has denied the charges against him.
Footage of Mr Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on African-American Mr Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes last year sparked global protests against racism.
With the trial in its second week, jurors have now heard from more than 20 witnesses. The trial is expected to last for at least one month.
Mr Yang confirmed to the court that Mr Chauvin had completed the department's 40-hour "critical decision making model" training course and his "ultimate goal" should have been to assess Mr Floyd's medical condition during his arrest.
But the sergeant agreed with the defence that police tactics are "dynamic" and agreed they "may be lawful even if they look bad", as Mr Chauvin's lawyer said, in certain unique situations.
The state has now moved on to its second witness of the day: Johnny Mercil, a lieutenant in MPD's training division.