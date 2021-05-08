Chinese dreams on Native American land: A tale of cannabis boom and bust

After the debacle in New Mexico, the Oklahoman farmers are even more concerned about the presumption by locals and law enforcement that their operations are not above board. And there are already signs of trouble. In late April, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics raided a cannabis farm, which has a legal medical marijuana license but allegedly sold large quantities of its product on the black market. Eleven people were taken into custody, who, the police say, are potential owners and workers from Taiwan and China, and do not speak English. A bill that requires license holders to disclose any "foreign financial interest" in marijuana businesses is moving through the state legislature.