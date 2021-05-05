Covid: Canada authorises Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 to 15
Canada has authorised the use of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for children between the ages of 12 and 15.
It is the first country in the world to authorise the use of the vaccine for people that age.
The country's health ministry made the ruling based on data from phase three clinical trials on children that age.
"The department determined that this vaccine is safe and effective when used in this younger age group," a senior adviser at the ministry said.
Last March, Pfizer said trials of its vaccine in children aged 12 to 15 showed 100% efficacy and a strong immune response.
Children's risk of becoming very ill or dying with Covid-19 is tiny, and throughout the pandemic they have very rarely needed hospital treatment.