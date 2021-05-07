Idaho school shooting: Girl in Boise wounds three, police say
- Published
A girl aged 11 or 12 girl shot and wounded two of her fellow students and a member of staff at a school in the US state of Idaho, police said.
The unnamed pupil, who is in the sixth grade, brought a gun to Rigby Middle School in the city of Boise and opened fire.
The three victims are expected to survive, officials said.
A female teacher managed to disarm the girl and detained her until police took her into custody, authorities said.
A motive is yet to be established.
The girl "retrieved a handgun from her backpack, fired multiple rounds inside of the school and out," said Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson, adding that the girl was from the nearby city of Idaho Falls.
The incident is being investigated by the FBI and local law enforcement.
"Me and my classmate were just in class with our teacher - we were doing work - and then all of a sudden, here was a loud noise and then there were two more loud noises. Then there was screaming," 12-year-old Yandel Rodriguez told the Associated Press.
"Our teacher went to check it out, and he found blood."
President Joe Biden has announced his first steps since taking office to tighten gun controls following a series of mass shootings.
It includes efforts to set rules for certain guns, bolster background checks and support local violence prevention.