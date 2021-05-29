How Ben Crump became America's go-to civil rights lawyer

The family had hired the civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, who was on the ground in Tulsa within three days of Terence's death, marching with protesters and holding bombastic press conferences in his melodic southern accent. "I told [Crump] that I didn't want to do any more media," Crutcher said. "But he told me: 'Your community is counting on you. Your family is counting on you. Terence's children are counting on you. And I will be with you every step of the way.'"