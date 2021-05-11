US man who fled with tiger arrested in Houston
- Published
A murder suspect in Texas who was out on bail has been taken back into custody after neighbours called the police to alert them to a pet tiger wandering around a Houston neighbourhood.
When officers arrived on Sunday, the man put the Bengal tiger in an SUV, and drove off, police said.
Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, now faces a separate charge of evading arrest, police said.
The tiger is still on the loose.
Footage shared on social media appeared to show a tiger on the leafy suburban streets.
Houston Police confirmed that Mr Cuevas had been apprehended - but that they did not know where the tiger was.
UPDATE #2: Victor Hugo Cuevas is in custody. The whereabouts of the tiger are not yet known.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 11, 2021
Anyone with information on the tiger is urged to contact HPD Major Offenders at 713-308-3100.#hounews https://t.co/TkaAtK45MC
Houston Police Commander Ron Borza told a news conference on Monday that the main concern was finding Mr Cuevas and finding the tiger: "What I don't want him to do is harm the tiger. We have plenty of places we can take that tiger and keep it safe, and give it a home for the rest of its life.
"A lot of time, people get desperate and do silly things. We want to get him and get the tiger to a safe place."
Mr Cuevas' attorney, Michael Elliott, said his client was not the owner of the tiger or taking care of the animal.
He said his client was not guilty of any crime.
Tigers are not allowed within Houston city limits unless the handler, such as a zoo, is licensed to have exotic animals, police said.
Mr Borza said residents should not have such animals because they can be unpredictable.
"If that tiger was to get out and start doing some damage yesterday [on Sunday], I'm sure one of these citizens would have shot the tiger. We have plenty of neighbours out here with guns, and we don't want to see that.
"It's not the animal's fault. It's the breeder's fault. It's unacceptable," he said.
You might also be interested in: