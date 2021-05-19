Nord Stream 2: Biden waives sanctions on Russian pipeline
The Biden administration has waived sanctions on a company building a controversial gas pipeline between Russia and Germany.
The US also lifted sanctions on a Russian President Vladimir Putin ally who leads the firm behind the Nord Stream 2 project.
The move came in a report on Russian sanctions delivered to Congress on Wednesday by the Department of State.
Critics say the pipeline is a major geopolitical prize for the Kremlin.