San Jose shooting: 'Multiple fatalities' in California shooting
- Published
A gunman has opened fire in a commuter train yard in California, killing "multiple" people, police say.
The shooting took place at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose on Wednesday.
The victims include transit employees and the suspect has died, police say.
The shooting broke out at 06:45 local time (14:45GMT), transit officials say.
The scene is now safe and police say more information will be released soon.
"We do have multiple victims and multiple casualties at this point," Santa Clara County Sheriff's Deputy spokesman Russell Davis said, adding: "I can't confirm the exact number but I can confirm multiple injuries and multiple fatalities at this point."
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo told reporters "this is a horrific day for our city," adding: "My attention will then turn to ensuring this never happens again to our city."
According to CBS News in San Francisco, at least six people were killed, but the number has not yet been confirmed by police.
The station reports that the shots broke out during an employee meeting for rail workers.
The shooting shut down traffic on nearby streets during the morning commute.
Railway president Glenn Hendricks told reporters that the attack "'happened on the yard but it did not happen in the operations control centre".
California Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted: "We are in close contact with local law enforcement and monitoring this situation closely."
Across the US, there have been 230 mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
A mass shooting is defined by the group as a crime in which four or more people are fatally shot.
The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) operates three train lines, making up over 40 miles (65km) of rail. They also operate about 70 bus lines in the city.
Santa Clara is the largest county in California's Bay Area and is home to Silicon Valley - a hub for tech start-ups.
Adobe, PayPal and eBay are all based in the city of about one million residents, which is located about 50 miles southeast of San Francisco.