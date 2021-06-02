NFL agrees to drop race bias in concussion claims
The NFL has said it will stop settling concussion lawsuits using a race-based formula that assumes black players have lower cognitive function than whites.
America's top-flight football league also pledged to review previous brain injury claims that have been settled visa so-called race-norming.
Two black players have filed a civil rights lawsuit over the practice.
More than 2,000 former NFL players have filed dementia claims, but fewer than 600 have received compensation.