Covid: Twitter suspends Naomi Wolf after tweeting anti-vaccine misinformation
- Published
American author Naomi Wolf has been suspended from Twitter after spreading vaccine misinformation.
Dr Wolf, well known for her acclaimed third-wave feminist book The Beauty Myth, posted a wide-range of unfounded theories about vaccines.
One tweet claimed that vaccines were a "software platform that can receive uploads".
She also compared Dr Anthony Fauci, the top Covid adviser in the US, to Satan to her more than 140,000 followers.
Most recently, she tweeted that the urine and faeces of people who had received the jab needed to be separated from general sewage supplies while tests were done to measure its impact on non-vaccinated people through drinking water.
Dr Wolf was also duped into tweeting a made up quote on an image of an American adult film star dressed up as a doctor.
Her suspension has been welcomed by many on the platform.
Professor Gavin Yamey tweeted that he was pleased, adding that "Dr Wolf peddles horrific, dangerous anti-vaxx nonsense".
But some have voiced concern that her suspension was stifling free speech.
In 2019, the US publisher of a book by Dr Wolf cancelled its release after accuracy concerns were raised.
During a BBC radio interview, it came to light that the author had misunderstood key 19th Century English legal terms within the book.