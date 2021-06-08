US Capitol riot: Intelligence agency warnings failed to reach police
- Published
Warnings from top US intelligence agencies about the risk of an armed assault on the Capitol in Washington failed to reach police in time, a report by two Senate committees found.
Five people died when supporters of former US President Donald Trump stormed Congress on 6 January.
The Senate report pointed to failures in communications and intelligence.
The Capitol police force drew fierce criticism as slow and ineffective in its response to the violence.
The report does not discuss the role of Donald Trump in the riots.