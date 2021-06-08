Kamala Harris under pressure to visit US-Mexico border

A wide array of activists, human rights lawyers and journalists have pointed out the inconsistency in such a message. First, they say, it fails to take into account the reality on the ground for so many millions of the poorest in Central America. Battered by hurricanes, hunger, natural disaster, climate change and coronavirus, the economic downturn in the region could last for many years. That's to mention nothing of the rampant gang violence and forced recruitment of vulnerable young people in the region.