How goes the US-UK 'special relationship' under Biden and Johnson?

If you're the British prime minister you make it your business to get on with whoever the elected US president of the day is. In the days after the 2020 presidential election when Donald Trump was insisting it was all a fraud and he would overturn the result (actually, come to think of it, seven months on he is still saying the same thing), the Johnson government was very speedy to note that Joe Biden was the legitimate victor and was duly congratulated by the British. Some countries havered on doing the same, fearful of incurring the wrath of Donald Trump.