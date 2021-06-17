Obamacare: US Supreme Court upholds affordable healthcare law
The US Supreme Court has upheld the law which aims to provide affordable health insurance for all Americans, dismissing a legal challenge from Texas and two other Republican-governed states.
This is the third time since 2010 that the Affordable Care Act (ACA), the signature policy of former president Barack Obama, has survived a challenge.
It bans insurers from denying coverage due to pre-existing conditions.
The law gave millions of low-income Americans access to medical insurance.
The justices ruled by a 7-2 majority that the challengers had no legal standing to file their case. The ruling did not touch on whether a key provision in the law was unconstitutional.
The challenge was backed by former president Donald Trump.